Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Increases By 59.6%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the February 13th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NCV stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.62. 355,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,788. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $50,015.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,910 shares of company stock valued at $65,385.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 127,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,039,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 569,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 218,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 114,744 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

