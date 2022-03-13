Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Declines By 44.4%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wienerberger stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBRBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wienerberger from €38.00 ($41.30) to €37.00 ($40.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($35.22) to €34.50 ($37.50) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Wienerberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

