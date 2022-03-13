Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Declines By 44.4%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wienerberger stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBRBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wienerberger from €38.00 ($41.30) to €37.00 ($40.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($35.22) to €34.50 ($37.50) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.