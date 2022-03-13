Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Rises By 64.3%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the February 13th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $22.23 on Friday. Worldline has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Worldline from €78.00 ($84.78) to €64.00 ($69.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Worldline from €74.00 ($80.43) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Worldline from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

