Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expands By 81.7%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the February 13th total of 50,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 65.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yatra Online by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Yatra Online by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online (Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

