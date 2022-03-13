Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Declines By 46.0%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $8.34 on Friday. Z has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Z alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.