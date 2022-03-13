SHPING Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $28.26 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00033304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00105225 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,735,967,032 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars.

