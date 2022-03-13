SIBCoin Price Down 41.1% Over Last 7 Days (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $72,031.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.94 or 0.06618716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00270117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.88 or 0.00738822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00067311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.00474272 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00383221 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,737,510 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

