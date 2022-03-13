Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.08. 26,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,517. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
