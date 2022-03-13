Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 44.2% in February

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the February 13th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Silver Bull Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,891. Silver Bull Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

