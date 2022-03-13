Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 56.6% in February

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SLVTF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 195,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.67.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

