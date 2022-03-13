Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 56.6% in February

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SLVTF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 195,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.67.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
