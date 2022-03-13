Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Up 53.8% in February

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
