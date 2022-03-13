Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Up 53.8% in February

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

