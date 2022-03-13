SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Reaches $0.85 on Exchanges

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002188 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $32.88 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00105082 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

