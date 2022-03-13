Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,848,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $35,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16,943.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,104 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,340,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,840,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

