SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM opened at $17.18 on Friday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.