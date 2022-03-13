SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLM. Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,917,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. SLM has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

