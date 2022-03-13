SmartMesh (SMT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.30 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $130,222.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00105293 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

