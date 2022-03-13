Smartshare Market Cap Reaches $283,088.24 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $283,088.24 and approximately $117,044.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00078098 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

