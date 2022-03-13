Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.58 Million

Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will post $151.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.30 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $109.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $545.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $544.70 million to $545.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $721.51 million, with estimates ranging from $685.63 million to $752.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,048,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,721.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after acquiring an additional 728,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 145.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,873,000 after purchasing an additional 498,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.