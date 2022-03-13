Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Hits $0.0249

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $872,910.27 and approximately $79,542.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.68 or 0.06590694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,895.80 or 0.99798548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

