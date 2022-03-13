Smoore International Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Down 39.9% in February

Smoore International Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 2,912,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,500.0 days.
Shares of SMORF stock opened at 4.22 on Friday. Smoore International has a 12 month low of 4.22 and a 12 month high of 5.25.
Smoore International Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smoore International (SMORF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.