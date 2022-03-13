Smoore International Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Down 39.9% in February

Smoore International Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 2,912,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,500.0 days.

Shares of SMORF stock opened at 4.22 on Friday. Smoore International has a 12 month low of 4.22 and a 12 month high of 5.25.

Smoore International Holdings Ltd. offers vaping technology solutions. It operates two principal business segments: research, design and manufacturing of closed system vaping devices and vaping components for a number of tobacco companies and independent vaping companies, such as Japan Tobacco, British American Tobacco, Reynolds Asia Pacific, RELX and NJOY, and research, design, manufacturing and sale of open system vaping devices, or APV, for retail clients.

