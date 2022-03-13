SnowSwap (SNOW) One Day Volume Tops $112,184.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $632,399.02 and $112,184.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.53 or 0.06572679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.25 or 0.99840179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041488 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

