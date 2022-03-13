SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Position Boosted by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 687.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,725 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,336,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,705,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,223 shares of company stock valued at $448,597. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.