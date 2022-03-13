SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the February 13th total of 317,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $18.63 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

