Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 537,500 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the February 13th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,375.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.09) to €16.80 ($18.26) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $15.15 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $27.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

