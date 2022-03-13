Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Up 53.7% in February

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SMPNY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.41. Sompo has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.