Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Up 53.7% in February

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SMPNY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.41. Sompo has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.
Sompo Company Profile (Get Rating)
