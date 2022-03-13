Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) to post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $667.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,775,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,258,000 after acquiring an additional 908,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,595,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,870,000 after buying an additional 2,308,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after buying an additional 241,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,574,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after buying an additional 639,306 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,945,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

