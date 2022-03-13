Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

NYSE SHC opened at $19.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. Sotera Health has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Sotera Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.