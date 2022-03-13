South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the February 13th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,062,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SBES traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,810,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,533,344. South Beach Spirits has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by Carlos Espinosa on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

