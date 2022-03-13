Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) versus Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Critical Comparison

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) and Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Southern Copper has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Southern Copper and Almaden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 31.07% 42.99% 19.22% Almaden Minerals N/A -5.30% -4.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Southern Copper and Almaden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 1 4 0 0 1.80 Almaden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern Copper presently has a consensus target price of $61.10, suggesting a potential downside of 17.51%. Given Southern Copper’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Almaden Minerals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern Copper and Almaden Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $10.93 billion 5.24 $3.40 billion $4.40 16.83 Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$2.34 million ($0.03) -13.21

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Almaden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Almaden Minerals on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican Open-Pit Operations segment is comprised of the La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, the smelting, and refining plants and support facilities, which service both mines. The Mexican Underground Mining Operations segment is involved in the operation of five underground mines, a coal mine, and several industrial processing facilities. The company was founded on December 12, 1952 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

