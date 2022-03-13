Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

