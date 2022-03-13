S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is TRH Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 127.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.15.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $379.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.74 and its 200 day moving average is $437.91. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.30 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

