S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 80.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after buying an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.15.

S&P Global stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.91. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.30 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

