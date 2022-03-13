SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Down 5.8% This Week

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $259,542.71 and approximately $8,133.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.53 or 0.06572679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.25 or 0.99840179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041488 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

