SparksPay Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $15,979.32 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 346.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,100,863 coins and its circulating supply is 10,858,186 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.