SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,414,000 after purchasing an additional 235,937 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.42. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.69 and a 52-week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.