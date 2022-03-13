SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Holdings Reduced by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,556 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up about 1.7% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

TOTL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 214,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,579. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37.

