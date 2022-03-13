SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stake Raised by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,059 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,309,000 after purchasing an additional 425,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after buying an additional 347,609 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 76,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000.

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $25.86 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

