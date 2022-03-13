SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.70% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 325,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 216,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period.

EFAX stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,062. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75.

