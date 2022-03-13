SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHM. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHM stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 662,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,436. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

