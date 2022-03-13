SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.14. 6,707,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,814. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

