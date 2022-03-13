SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Private Wealth Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,547 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 8.5% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,190,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,420,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 455,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 276,167 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. 548,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.