SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,715 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,234,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,198. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

