SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Private Wealth Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,085. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

