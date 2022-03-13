SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Increased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 3.7% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.61. 10,773,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,453,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average is $113.09. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

