SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,055,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHE opened at $101.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $133.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.37.

