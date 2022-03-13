Spectrecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00180371 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00026435 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00021656 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00358873 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

