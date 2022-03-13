Spire Wealth Management Acquires 11,726 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 275.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,538,000 after acquiring an additional 406,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 76,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

