Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,236 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 158.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $638.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $666.68 and its 200-day moving average is $662.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.62. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

