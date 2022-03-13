Spire Wealth Management Acquires 4,837 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,337,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.