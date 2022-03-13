Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

CL opened at $73.77 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $73.34 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

